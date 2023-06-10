Contests
Fairfield Township woman set on fire dies, police say

Woman dies after being set on fire in Fairfield Township
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield Township woman was pronounced dead on Friday after she was set on fire by her boyfriend’s son back in May, according to a tip that was confirmed by the Fairfield Township Police Department.

On May 11, Brenda Scott, 50, was allegedly set on fire by 23-year-old Robbi Davon Robinson, Fairfield Township Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said.

Officers were dispatched to the home located in the 2600 block of Arroyo Ridge around 10:25 a.m. where they found Scott lying in her backyard, Sgt. McCroskey explained.

According to a neighbor who called 911, Scott jumped out of her second-story window and began yelling for help.

After further investigation, it was discovered that the victim was in her upstairs bedroom when Robinson came in, assaulted her, and then set her on fire, Fairfield Township police explained.

Robbi Robinson, Jr., is accused of hitting his father's girlfriend in the face and then setting...
Robbi Robinson, Jr., is accused of hitting his father's girlfriend in the face and then setting her on fire, court documents say.(Butler County Jail)

McCroskey later confirmed that Robinson is the son of the victim’s boyfriend, who also lived at the residence.

Scott was transported by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

She was pronounced dead nearly a month later, according to a tip confirmed by Fairfield Township police.

The 23-year-old suspect is currently in the Butler County Jail where he was charged with aggravated arson and felonious assault.

As of now, his charges have not been updated, according to the jail’s website.

