FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, possible strong storms Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will be mostly clear with clouds increasing late. Overnight lows fall in the upper 50s and low 60s. Active weather returns Sunday with some much needed rain, but it will be disruptive and impact the rest of the weekend. Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Sunday morning will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 70s.

Around 9 a.m., scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible in the tri-state and continue on and off until the early afternoon. This activity will come in from the southwest and move toward the northeast. Most of the moisture associated with this initial round will be light with pockets of moderate rain possible.

This morning rain, though light, will cause issues for travelers. Given how dry and warm it has been, oils and dirt will be on most tri-state roadways. Any moisture from the rain will create slick spots and could make traffic issues. Travel with caution for the Sunday morning commute!

From 3 p.m. until around 9 p.m., rain and thunderstorms will develop as a low pressure system moves overhead of the tri-state. If there is plenty of sunshine between the morning and afternoon, storms may become strong to severe. The severe risk is only marginal (level 1 out of 5), but any storm that develops could contain strong gusty winds. There is a very low tornado threat, but we can’t rule out a quick spin-up given the storm set-up.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue overnight Sunday into Monday morning before ending around 9 a.m. Monday. Total rainfall amounts will vary between 0.50″ and 1.50″ with locally higher amounts possible - especially in thunderstorms. Though the rain will be welcomed to many gardeners and farmers with the moderate drought conditions in much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, this rain could be too much for the ground and may lead to ponding or even localized flooding.

IF YOU HAVE ANY FLOODING or STORM DAMAGE PHOTOS/VIDEOS THAT YOU CAN SEND SAFELY, PLEASE SEND THEM HERE !

Cooler conditions can be expected Monday with afternoon highs only in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies early becoming mostly sunny late.

Tuesday will warm up in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. We can’t rule out a slight chance of showers and possible storms, but most will stay dry. Tuesday will also be a breezy day as gusts could reach over 30 miles per hour. If you have umbrellas up on the deck or patio, you’ll want to secure them on Tuesday.

Humidity will begin to increase going into the middle and latter half of the week with summertime highs in the 80s and a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We can’t rule out some afternoon or evening showers and storms on Thursday, but most of the activity is expected to stay north of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

The two week outlook for the tri-state shows above average temperatures and precipitation, which means we’ll be entering a summertime pattern with warm, humid days with more opportunities for showers and storms. Track the rain as it moves in on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app !

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.