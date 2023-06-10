Contests
Guardians minor league lefty Jaime Arias suspended 80 games for positive drug test

Cleveland Guardians left-hander Jaime Arias has been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug under the minor league drug program
Cleveland Guardians players workout ahead of Game 2 of an American League Division series...
Cleveland Guardians players workout ahead of Game 2 of an American League Division series baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland Guardians left-hander Jaime Arias was suspended for 80 games on Friday by Major League Baseball following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug under the minor league drug program.

The 21-year-old tested positive for GW1516, a substance that modifies how a body metabolizes fat, the commissioner's office said.

Arias is 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA in six starts and six relief appearances for Double-A Akron of the Eastern League.

Nine players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

