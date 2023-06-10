Contests
Man dies after shooting in Mt. Airy, police say

A man died Saturday after a shooting took place in Mt. Airy Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a shooting occurred in Mt. Airy early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called around 1 a.m. to the 2500 block of North Bend Road and discovered a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officers said.

Police did not say if they have a suspect, nor have they identified the victim.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

