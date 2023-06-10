Man dies after shooting in Mt. Airy, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a shooting occurred in Mt. Airy early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called around 1 a.m. to the 2500 block of North Bend Road and discovered a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officers said.

Police did not say if they have a suspect, nor have they identified the victim.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.