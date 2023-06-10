Nonprofit helps low-income homeowners in need at annual repair event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hundreds of volunteers in the Greater Cincinnati area provided home maintenance repairs for low-income seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities as a part of People Working Cooperatively’s annual repair event.

People Working Cooperatively is a nonprofit that provides professional, critical home repair, energy conservation, and modification services for low-income residents in 20 counties in the Tri-State region.

“It’s about helping each other, making sure our neighborhoods are stronger, making us closer as a community. It’s just what you kind of were raised to do. It’s the right thing, and that’s what People Working Cooperatively supports today,” President of People Working Cooperatively Jock Pitts said.

Volunteers from Hixson Architecture Engineering replaced a front porch and installed steps at the back of a home in Evanston.

“We’re architects, we’re engineers, we get to do a lot of work sitting behind desks and computers, putting things on paper, getting out here with our hands and putting something together. This is meaningful and even more so meaningful to people that really appreciate and deserve the work that we’re able to do,” Nathan Arnold with Hixson Architecture Engineering said.

