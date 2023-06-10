Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Nonprofit helps low-income homeowners in need at annual repair event

Volunteers gathered and helped with repairs at a home in Evanston.
Volunteers gathered and helped with repairs at a home in Evanston.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hundreds of volunteers in the Greater Cincinnati area provided home maintenance repairs for low-income seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities as a part of People Working Cooperatively’s annual repair event.

People Working Cooperatively is a nonprofit that provides professional, critical home repair, energy conservation, and modification services for low-income residents in 20 counties in the Tri-State region.

“It’s about helping each other, making sure our neighborhoods are stronger, making us closer as a community. It’s just what you kind of were raised to do. It’s the right thing, and that’s what People Working Cooperatively supports today,” President of People Working Cooperatively Jock Pitts said.

Volunteers from Hixson Architecture Engineering replaced a front porch and installed steps at the back of a home in Evanston.

“We’re architects, we’re engineers, we get to do a lot of work sitting behind desks and computers, putting things on paper, getting out here with our hands and putting something together. This is meaningful and even more so meaningful to people that really appreciate and deserve the work that we’re able to do,” Nathan Arnold with Hixson Architecture Engineering said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Abby Michaels, 25, waived her right to a jury trial so Montgomery County Common Pleas Court...
Driver in triple fatal 2019 St. Patrick’s Day crash not guilty on all charges
Randall Mickey has been indicted for murder, felonious assault, having weapons under...
Prominent Cincinnati businessman murdered after woman’s drug deal goes bad, prosecutor says
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey poses in the breezeway at the Hamilton County...
Sheriff McGuffey was pulled over the day after her deputy died. Here’s what happened
Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing

Latest News

A bomb threat has been reported at the Kroger in Oakley, police said.
Bomb threat reported at third Kroger location in Tri-State, police say
People have been asked to evacuate the Bellevue and Newport Kroger locations after a bomb...
2 NKY Kroger stores ordered to evacuate due to bomb threat, police say
A passenger of a motorcyclist is dead, and a motorcyclist is hospitalized after a crash...
Police: Passenger of motorcyclist killed in crash
Sister Keli, annual Hopefest returns in August