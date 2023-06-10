Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Police investigating body found inside U-Haul truck in Texas

A body wrapped in plastic was found inside a moving truck at a Houston storage facility,...
A body wrapped in plastic was found inside a moving truck at a Houston storage facility, according to police.(KPRC via CNN Newsource)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - Police in Houston, Texas are investigating the death of a person found inside a moving truck.

After getting an anonymous call about it Friday evening, police went to a storage facility and noticed a foul odor coming from a U-Haul truck.

Inside, officers found a body wrapped in plastic.

Police say the truck had been towed to the storage facility, where employees discovered the body.

Investigators don’t know if the person was a man or a woman.

The medical examiner will work to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Abby Michaels, 25, waived her right to a jury trial so Montgomery County Common Pleas Court...
Driver in triple fatal 2019 St. Patrick’s Day crash not guilty on all charges
Randall Mickey has been indicted for murder, felonious assault, having weapons under...
Prominent Cincinnati businessman murdered after woman’s drug deal goes bad, prosecutor says
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey poses in the breezeway at the Hamilton County...
Sheriff McGuffey was pulled over the day after her deputy died. Here’s what happened
Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing

Latest News

A passenger of a motorcyclist is dead, and a motorcyclist is hospitalized after a crash...
Police: Passenger of motorcyclist killed in crash
Nine people shot in 'targeted, isolated' San Francisco shooting
People have been asked to evacuate the Bellevue and Newport Kroger locations after a bomb...
2 NKY Kroger stores ordered to evacuate due to bomb threat, police say
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Nov. 4, 2020,...
Trump set for first public appearances since federal indictment with speeches to GOP audiences
In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men...
4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days alone in jungle