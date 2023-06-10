Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Police K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger retires after 8 years of service

A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years...
A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years of service.(Lawrence Kansas Police Department)
By Julia Scammahorn and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A beloved police dog in Kansas is retiring after spending eight years working for the department.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department shared the news this week that one of the community’s favorite police dogs affectionally known as Cheeseburger is calling it a career.

The 10-year-old animal served as a patrol service dog and was used to de-escalate dangerous situations, according to officials. He started in 2015 with Lawrence police working criminal apprehension, handler protection and narcotics detection.

Authorities said Cheeseburger will remain with the Lawrence police family in retirement. Sgt. Ron Ivener and his family are taking in the now retired police K-9.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Abby Michaels, 25, waived her right to a jury trial so Montgomery County Common Pleas Court...
Driver in triple fatal 2019 St. Patrick’s Day crash not guilty on all charges
Randall Mickey has been indicted for murder, felonious assault, having weapons under...
Prominent Cincinnati businessman murdered after woman’s drug deal goes bad, prosecutor says
Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey poses in the breezeway at the Hamilton County...
Sheriff McGuffey was pulled over the day after her deputy died. Here’s what happened

Latest News

Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting are expected to survive, police say
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Nov. 4, 2020,...
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ in speech to Republicans in Georgia
People walk on the South Lawn of the White House during a Pride Month celebration Saturday,...
Biden marks LGBTQ+ Pride Month with celebration on White House South Lawn
Volunteers gathered and helped with repairs at a home in Evanston.
Nonprofit helps low-income homeowners in need at annual repair event