Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash, section of River Road closed

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed Friday night after a crash with another vehicle in Sayler Park, Cincinnati police confirmed.

The crash occurred in the 6300 block of River Road near Revere Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

According to officers at the scene, the driver of the motorcycle is dead and the passenger was transported to a nearby hospital.

Cincinnati Police Lt. Cunningham says River Road between Revere Avenue and Gracely Drive will be shut down until further notice.

As of now, no injuries have been reported from the other vehicle.

It is unknown how the crash happened.

