Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

2 NKY Kroger stores ordered to evacuate due to bomb threat, police say

People have been asked to evacuate the Bellevue and Newport Kroger locations after a bomb...
People have been asked to evacuate the Bellevue and Newport Kroger locations after a bomb threat was reported, Bellevue police said.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Multiple people have been evacuated from the Bellevue and Newport Kroger locations after a bomb threat was reported Saturday morning, according to Bellevue police.

Newport police they got a phone call of a threat around 10:31 a.m. at the Newport Kroger, and about five minutes later, Bellevue police got a similar call, Newport police said.

The officer then stated that the Newport location was immediately evacuated by staff, and by the time they got there, most people were out of the store.

They have been on lockdown since the morning, Newport police said.

Officers are conducting a sweep with a dog, Newport police said.

Bellevue police are advising the public to stay clear of both locations until police have finished investigating.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Abby Michaels, 25, waived her right to a jury trial so Montgomery County Common Pleas Court...
Driver in triple fatal 2019 St. Patrick’s Day crash not guilty on all charges
Randall Mickey has been indicted for murder, felonious assault, having weapons under...
Prominent Cincinnati businessman murdered after woman’s drug deal goes bad, prosecutor says
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey poses in the breezeway at the Hamilton County...
Sheriff McGuffey was pulled over the day after her deputy died. Here’s what happened
Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing

Latest News

A passenger of a motorcyclist is dead, and a motorcyclist is hospitalized after a crash...
Police: Passenger of motorcyclist killed in crash
Sister Keli, annual Hopefest returns in August
Abby Michaels, 25, waived her right to a jury trial so Montgomery County Common Pleas Court...
Driver in triple fatal 2019 St. Patrick’s Day crash not guilty on all charges
A man died Saturday after a shooting took place in Mt. Airy Saturday morning, Cincinnati police...
Man dies after shooting in Mt. Airy, police say