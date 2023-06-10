2 NKY Kroger stores ordered to evacuate due to bomb threat, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Multiple people have been evacuated from the Bellevue and Newport Kroger locations after a bomb threat was reported Saturday morning, according to Bellevue police.

Newport police they got a phone call of a threat around 10:31 a.m. at the Newport Kroger, and about five minutes later, Bellevue police got a similar call, Newport police said.

The officer then stated that the Newport location was immediately evacuated by staff, and by the time they got there, most people were out of the store.

They have been on lockdown since the morning, Newport police said.

Officers are conducting a sweep with a dog, Newport police said.

Bellevue police are advising the public to stay clear of both locations until police have finished investigating.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.