Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency extends air quality alert while Ohio EPA discontinues advisory

Cincinnati’s Air Quality Index is listed as "moderate."
Cincinnati’s Air Quality Index is listed as "moderate."(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Air Quality Agency has extended the air quality alert for the Tri-State to Saturday night even though The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency discontinued their advisory.

Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency states that their alert has been extended to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday due to the dangerous pollutant levels from the Canadian wildfires.

The Ohio EPA issued the advisory on Wednesday, and was extended until Friday night.

Pollutants from the wildfires are having less of an impact throughout the state, but the particle levels may stay elevated in certain areas into the weekend, resulting in local air agencies and planning organizations issuing advisories, the Ohio EPA said.

Air quality conditions can be found on the AirNow website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Abby Michaels, 25, waived her right to a jury trial so Montgomery County Common Pleas Court...
Driver in triple fatal 2019 St. Patrick’s Day crash not guilty on all charges
Randall Mickey has been indicted for murder, felonious assault, having weapons under...
Prominent Cincinnati businessman murdered after woman’s drug deal goes bad, prosecutor says
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey poses in the breezeway at the Hamilton County...
Sheriff McGuffey was pulled over the day after her deputy died. Here’s what happened
Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing

Latest News

A passenger of a motorcyclist is dead and a motorcyclist is hospitalized after a crash occurred...
Police: Passenger of motorcyclist killed in crash, section of River Road closed
The Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating First Responders Week.
Cincinnati Zoo helps reduce sewer overflow into the Ohio River
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Community reacts to not guilty verdict in triple fatal 2019 St. Patrick’s Day crash
A man was shot in the arm in a Kennedy Heights drive-by shooting, according to Cincinnati police.
1 person shot in Pleasant Ridge, police say