Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency extends air quality alert while Ohio EPA discontinues advisory

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Air Quality Agency has extended the air quality alert for the Tri-State to Saturday night even though The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency discontinued their advisory.

Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency states that their alert has been extended to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday due to the dangerous pollutant levels from the Canadian wildfires.

We have extended the Air Quality Alert until June 10, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana. Details: https://t.co/jIQ8E77pXS pic.twitter.com/7NF6civ9OR — SW Ohio Air Quality (@SWOhioAir) June 9, 2023

The Ohio EPA issued the advisory on Wednesday, and was extended until Friday night.

Pollutants from the wildfires are having less of an impact throughout the state, but the particle levels may stay elevated in certain areas into the weekend, resulting in local air agencies and planning organizations issuing advisories, the Ohio EPA said.

Air quality conditions can be found on the AirNow website.

