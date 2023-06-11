Annual repair fair helps low-income neighbors in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Greater Cincinnati nonprofit that provides home repair services for low-income homeowners hosted its annual repair fair Saturday.

People Working Cooperatively ‘s 41st annual Repair Fair provided essential home maintenance services to low-income seniors and people with disabilities in our community.

Volunteers and staff completed projects at households across the city.

“So there’s fifty [projects] happening right now today in and around Greater Cincinnati.... with 500 volunteers and making it all happen,” Jock Pitts, President of People Working Cooperatively said.

“If you’re low-income, own your house but your income is low - and that happens to people who are elderly or sometimes [to people who have had] an accident or illness, with dangerous people’s lives they needed this to a little bit of a hand up - that’s what we do, and volunteers to make the difference.”

Nathan Arnold of Hixson Architecture/Engineering/Interiors was one of the volunteers on hand to help with projects.

“We’re architects or engineers; we get to do a lot of work sitting behind desks and computers, putting things on paper get out here with our hands and put something together - this is meaningful and even more so meaningful to people that that really appreciate and deserve the work that we’re able to do,” Arnold said.

“Out of all the volunteer work that Hixson does, this is one of the most special to us - it really lends itself to a lot of the skills that our folks have at Hixson, one of our key core values that Hixson is giving back to our communities.”

According to PWC’s website, these are some of the home repair projects that clients have received from past Annual Fairs:

Installing handrails

Repairing drywall

Fixing leaky plumbing

Repairing damaged walkways and steps

Performing other home maintenance for our clients

“It’s about helping each other make sure our neighborhoods stronger makes us closer as a community,” Pitts explained. “It’s just what you kind of were raised to do - it’s the right thing, and that’s what People Working Cooperatively are supporting today.”

