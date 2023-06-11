Eleven people displaced after fire in Roselawn, district fire chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Eleven people were displaced after a fire occurred at a Roselawn home Sunday, according to Cincinnati District Fire Chief Randal Freel.

Freel says fire crews were called around 7:50 a.m. for the report of a house fire in the 7600 block of Greenland Place.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke showing from the rear of the 2-story single-family home.

Firefighters extinguished the main body of the fire within 30 minutes, but fire crews remained at the scene for a couple of hours, extinguishing pockets of hidden fire in the void spaces, Freel said.

The Red Cross was called to help assist the displaced occupants.

Freel says the cause of the fire was due to an outdoor burn too close to the house.

“The Cincinnati Fire Department would like to remind citizens that outdoor fires, especially in the dry summer months, are dangerous, and we recommend not having any form of outdoor burn,” Freel said.

The district fire chief says that the estimated cost of the accidental fire is $75,000.

