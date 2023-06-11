Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Eleven people displaced after fire in Roselawn, district fire chief says

Eleven people were displaced after a fire occurred at a home in Roselawn early Sunday morning,...
Eleven people were displaced after a fire occurred at a home in Roselawn early Sunday morning, according to the district fire chief.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Eleven people were displaced after a fire occurred at a Roselawn home Sunday, according to Cincinnati District Fire Chief Randal Freel.

Freel says fire crews were called around 7:50 a.m. for the report of a house fire in the 7600 block of Greenland Place.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke showing from the rear of the 2-story single-family home.

Firefighters extinguished the main body of the fire within 30 minutes, but fire crews remained at the scene for a couple of hours, extinguishing pockets of hidden fire in the void spaces, Freel said.

The Red Cross was called to help assist the displaced occupants.

Freel says the cause of the fire was due to an outdoor burn too close to the house.

“The Cincinnati Fire Department would like to remind citizens that outdoor fires, especially in the dry summer months, are dangerous, and we recommend not having any form of outdoor burn,” Freel said.

The district fire chief says that the estimated cost of the accidental fire is $75,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bomb threat has been reported at the Kroger in Oakley, police said.
5 bomb threats reported at Kroger locations in Tri-State, all clear, police say
Riders enjoy a trip on the Beast in 1980. Enquirer/Fred Straub
Today in history: Deadly day at Kings Island with 3 deaths, 1 hospitalization
A passenger of a motorcyclist is dead, and a motorcyclist is hospitalized after a crash...
Passenger on motorcycle killed, police say
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing

Latest News

Three people are in critical condition after a crash occurred on I-71 at Reading Road,...
Three people in critical condition after crash in Mt. Auburn, district fire chief says
A Gallatin firefighter is injured following an accident involving a firetruck, KSP said.
Firefighter flown to hospital after firetruck accident in Gallatin County
Sunday morning's commute may see scattered showers, then widespread heavy rain and storms are...
First Alert Weather: Slight risk for severe weather Sunday
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at Hazel Avenue Saturday and rescued one person...
Norwood fire traps 3, no one seriously injured, fire chief says