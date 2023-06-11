Firefighter flown to hospital after firetruck accident in Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A Gallatin County firefighter was flown to a hospital after an accident occurred involving a firetruck Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say Firefighter Dave Miller was driving a firetruck responding to a vehicle fire on KY-467 with their emergency equipment activated.

The fire engine slowed down and moved over due to an oncoming vehicle on the one-lane road, KSP said.

Troopers say the fire engine dropped one tire off the shoulder of the road in response, but when reentering the road, Firefighter Dave Miller overcorrected, causing the fire engine to overturn multiple times.

Miller was then ejected from the vehicle, KSP said.

Troopers say Miller was flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

