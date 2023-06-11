Contests
FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds, soaking rains overnight

By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers and thunderstorms continue overnight but any threat of severe weather is gone.

The rain intensity will diminish to light and moderate rain over the next several hours before ending around 4 a.m. Monday. Total rainfall amounts will vary between 0.50″ and 1.50″ with locally higher amounts possible - especially in thunderstorms.

Though the rain will be welcomed by many gardeners and farmers with the moderate drought conditions in much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, this rain could be too much for the ground and may lead to ponding or even localized flooding.

IF YOU HAVE ANY FLOODING or STORM DAMAGE PHOTOS/VIDEOS THAT YOU CAN SEND SAFELY, PLEASE SEND THEM HERE!

