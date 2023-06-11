FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds, soaking rains overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers and thunderstorms continue overnight but any threat of severe weather is gone.

The rain intensity will diminish to light and moderate rain over the next several hours before ending around 4 a.m. Monday. Total rainfall amounts will vary between 0.50″ and 1.50″ with locally higher amounts possible - especially in thunderstorms.

Though the rain will be welcomed by many gardeners and farmers with the moderate drought conditions in much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, this rain could be too much for the ground and may lead to ponding or even localized flooding.

