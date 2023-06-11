FIRST ALERT: Strong storms with heavy rain, strong winds possible Sunday evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Until around 9 p.m., rain and thunderstorms will develop as a low-pressure system moves overhead of the Tri-State moving in from the southwest towards the northeast.

There is a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 out of 5), but any storm that develops could contain strong gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. There is a very low tornado threat, but we can’t rule out a quick spin-up given the storm setup. Marginal hail is also possible in some storms but is also a low threat.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue overnight Sunday into Monday morning before ending around 9 a.m. Monday. Total rainfall amounts will vary between 0.50″ and 1.50″ with locally higher amounts possible - especially in thunderstorms.

Though the rain will be welcomed by many gardeners and farmers with the moderate drought conditions in much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, this rain could be too much for the ground and may lead to ponding or even localized flooding.

