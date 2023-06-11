First Alert Weather: Heavy rain, storms possible Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Around 9 a.m., scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible in the tri-state and continue on and off until the early afternoon.

This activity will come in from the southwest and move toward the northeast. Most of the moisture associated with this initial round will be light with pockets of moderate rain possible.

Sunday’s morning rain, though light, will cause issues for travelers. Given how dry and warm it has been, oils and dirt will be on most tri-state roadways. Any moisture from the rain will create slick spots and could make traffic issues. Travel with caution for the Sunday morning commute!

From 3 p.m. until around 9 p.m., rain and thunderstorms will develop as a low-pressure system moves overhead of the Tri-State.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to moderate to heavy rain expected throughout the Tri-State. (WXIX)

If there is plenty of sunshine between the morning and afternoon, storms may become strong to severe. The severe risk is only marginal (level 1 out of 5), but any storm that develops could contain strong gusty winds. There is a very low tornado threat, but we can’t rule out a quick spin-up given the storm setup.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue overnight Sunday into Monday morning before ending around 9 a.m. Monday.

Rainfall is expected to continue through Monday. (WXIX)

Total rainfall amounts will vary between 0.50″ and 1.50″ with locally higher amounts possible - especially in thunderstorms.

Monday morning's rainfall potential could reach up to 1.6" inches in some areas in the Tri-State. (WXIX)

Though the rain will be welcomed by many gardeners and farmers with the moderate drought conditions in much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, this rain could be too much for the ground and may lead to ponding or even localized flooding.

