Greater Cincinnati power outages after Sunday’s severe storms
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly 5000 Duke Energy customers are without power as a result of severe storms Sunday evening.
Most of the outages are in the Northern Kentucky area.
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms with heavy rain, strong winds possible Sunday evening
Click here to view Duke Energy’s outage map in real time .
To report an outage, call 1-800-543-5599 or click here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.