Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Greater Cincinnati power outages after Sunday’s severe storms

Here are the areas affected by power outages, according to Duke Energy.
Here are the areas affected by power outages, according to Duke Energy.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly 5000 Duke Energy customers are without power as a result of severe storms Sunday evening.

Most of the outages are in the Northern Kentucky area.

FIRST ALERT: Strong storms with heavy rain, strong winds possible Sunday evening

Click here to view Duke Energy’s outage map in real time .

To report an outage, call 1-800-543-5599 or click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bomb threat has been reported at the Kroger in Oakley, police said.
5 bomb threats reported at Kroger locations in Tri-State, all clear, police say
Riders enjoy a trip on the Beast in 1980. Enquirer/Fred Straub
Today in history: Deadly day at Kings Island with 3 deaths, 1 hospitalization
A passenger of a motorcyclist is dead, and a motorcyclist is hospitalized after a crash...
Passenger on motorcycle killed, police say
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing

Latest News

Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Sixth Tri-State Kroger evacuated due to bomb threat, dispatcher says
Eleven people were displaced after a fire occurred at a home in Roselawn early Sunday morning,...
Eleven people displaced after fire in Roselawn, district fire chief says
Three people are in critical condition after a crash occurred on I-71 at Reading Road,...
Three people in critical condition after crash in Mt. Auburn, district fire chief says
A Gallatin firefighter is injured following an accident involving a firetruck, KSP said.
Firefighter flown to hospital after firetruck accident in Gallatin County