Greater Cincinnati power outages after Sunday’s severe storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly 5000 Duke Energy customers are without power as a result of severe storms Sunday evening.

Most of the outages are in the Northern Kentucky area.

Click here to view Duke Energy’s outage map in real time .

To report an outage, call 1-800-543-5599 or click here.

