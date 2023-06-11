Contests
New Kings Island attraction now open

By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - King’s Island officially opened its newest themed area on Saturday.

The Adventure Port focuses on the story of the myths of an ancient civilization that is nestled in a mountainous and tropical environment.

It’s designed to bring an immersive experience to make families who visit the area feel like they are going on an adventure.

The Adventure Port has two new rides for kids and adults to try out - The Sol Spin and Cargo Loco.

The themed area is located near Adventure Express, a longtime ride and possibly a favorite to many who visit Kings Island each year.

In addition, there’s Enrique’s Restaurant and the Mercado Patio Bar that asdds to the theme, while also providing food and drinks.

According to a Kings Island press release, the design and construction of this new area was built from Tri-State contractors.

For more details on The Adventure Port as well as other information about Kings Island, you can visit KingsIsland.com.

