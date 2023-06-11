Contests
Norwood fire traps 3, no one seriously injured, fire chief says

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at Hazel Avenue Saturday and rescued one person trapped inside a three-story home, according to the Little Miami Fire Rescue chief.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire crews responded to an entrapment fire in Norwood Saturday afternoon that affected three people.

The fire was inside a three-story home in the 3700 block of Hazel Avenue, according to the Little Miami Joint Fire and Rescue District.

“This has been a lot of work because of the fact there was entrapment, explained Little Miami Joint Fire and Rescue District Chief Mike Siefke.

Chief Siefke said that two of the people were able to self-exit, but one victim was still inside.

“They worked very hard they put a lot of energy into taking care of what they need to take care of, not only the fire, but trying to get the victim out, so there’s a lot of energy spent on that,” he explained.

The chief also stated that although there were no problems with water or response time to the scene, the fire took longer to extinguish because it was deep-seated and because of the heat outside.

“It is warm with this gear on, it’s warm in the building, so we have to recycle many firefighters throughout this event,” Chief Siefke said.

The third victim was assisted by fire companies and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to Chief Siefke.

The amount of damage to the home is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

