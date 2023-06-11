Contests
Sixth Tri-State Kroger evacuated due to bomb threat, dispatcher says

Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton County Sheriff dispatchers.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A sixth Kroger store in the Tri-State has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatch.

Dispatchers say units were called to the Kroger on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill around 10:30 a.m. for the report of a bomb threat.

All the units have cleared the scene at this time.

Five other bomb threats occurred in the Tri-State area Saturday, including at the Oakley, Newport, Cold Spring, Bellevue, and Erlanger stores.

Cincinnati police say they received a call at about 12:30 p.m. about a bomb threat at the Kroger on Marburg Avenue in Oakley.

Cincinnati Police said that the Oakley Kroger opened back up around 4:00 p.m.

Similar situations were reported earlier Saturday but in Northern Kentucky.

Officers were called to the Bellevue and Newport Kroger locations for the report of bomb threats.

A bomb detection K9 was activated at the Newport location, and officers and Kroger staff evacuated the building within minutes, according to Newport Police.

Police said that the Newport location resumed normal business at approximately noon.

Kenton County Police said that another bomb threat was reported at a Cold Springs Kroger near NKU shortly before 1:30 p.m. and closed for almost two hours.

Also, Erlanger Police said they responded to a bomb threat at an Erlanger Kroger around 1:00 p.m. Police cleared the scene at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Bellevue police stated that they believe this is part of a nationwide hoax.

