Three people in critical condition after crash in Roselawn, district fire chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people are in critical condition after a crash occurred in Roselawn early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati District Fire Chief Mathew Rotert.

Rotert says fire crews were called to I-71 North at Reading Road around 1:53 a.m.

Once they got there, they found three victims with two people trapped.

The district fire chief says both victims were extricated from the vehicle.

Rotert says all three people were taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

The estimated damage is about $50,000, Rotert said.

Cincinnati police are investigating the cause of the accident.

