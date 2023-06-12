2 men indicted for 2019 murder in Hamilton, court docs say

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people have now been indicted in connection with a 2019 murder.

Damone Davis and Tai’je Goolsby were indicted on murder charges for the death of 18-year-old Londale Harvey on Jan. 26, 2019, according to Butler County court records.

Harvey was sitting in his car parked on the corner at Pleasant Avenue when the men came up to the window and shot him several times in broad daylight, Hamilton police said at the time.

Davis’ and Goolsby’s murder charges have gang participation specifications, the court documents show.

In all, the two men were indicted on 12 charges:

Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises - two counts

Felonious assault (serious physical harm) - two counts

Felonious assault (deadly weapon) - two counts

Murder - four counts

Having weapons while under disability - two counts

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.