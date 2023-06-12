9 residents displaced in Reading fire

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Nine residents including two children are displaced by a fire that swept through the top level of a nearly 100-year-old building in Reading, according to fire crews and property records.

Heavy flames were visible on the second floor when crews arrived after a passerby reported the fire at 12:46 a.m. Monday in the 8400 block of Reading Road, Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Androne tells FOX19 NOW.

No injuries were reported and all residents were safely evacuated. But some residents report their cats are missing so all pets are still being accounted for, he said.

The residents who are displaced all live in four total apartments on the second story, which is where the fire started, he said.

Businesses are located on the first story of the building.

A large sign outside says “We Buy Gold & Silver” and a beauty studio is on one side of the building.

Those businesses have water damage, according to the assistant fire chief.

Power is now cut off in the building while crews investigate the cause.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the displaced residents, Androne said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

