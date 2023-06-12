Contests
Butler County 8-year-old dies following rare brain cancer diagnosis

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Video of previous coverage above

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An eight-year-old boy in Hamilton has died after being diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

Rydder Ames passed away June 4, his family tells FOX19 NOW.

He had a rare form of brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

Earlier this year, Rydder’s dad, Brian Ames, talked about the day that changed the family’s lives forever.

Rydder’s father, Brian Ames, watched his son’s classmates read heartfelt messages and remembered the day their lives changed.

“[Rydder’s mom] noticed something wasn’t right when we bought him home from school,” Brian recalled. “Something was off. He kept saying something about a headache.

Rydder’s parents had him lie down and took him out for his favorite sweet treat, ice cream.

Brian says Rydder couldn’t hold his cone, so they rushed him to the hospital.

“They did a CT scan down to mass and immediately sent us from Liberty to down to downtown, and they did an MRI, and that’s when our whole lives changed,” Brian explained.

It was then that they found out Rydder had DIPG.

“It attacks pretty much the center of your brain,” Brian said describing DIPG. “It goes down into your pawns and all of that, it controls all motor functions of your entire body, and it will eventually take them out one by one by one until it wins.”

The Ames family says they are planning a parade to honor Rydder’s life and raise awareness for DIPG. Details of the event have not been finalized.

