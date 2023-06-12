Coroner ID’s woman killed in Cincinnati motorcycle crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the name of a female passenger killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Cincinnati.

Holly Michelle Deeley Wilhite, 52, of Florence died shortly after the crash was reported about 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The motorcycle collided with another vehicle near the intersection of River Road and Revere Avenue in Saylor Park, Cincinnati police said over the weekend.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital, they said.

River Road was shut down for several hours between Revere Avenue and Gracely Drive.

No injuries were reported in the other vehicle, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

