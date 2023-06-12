Homicide Unit investigating South Fairmount shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is on scene where a shooting happened Monday in South Fairmount.
The shooting happened on Queen City Avenue between Kebler Avenue and Grand Avenue.
Cincinnati police say officers were called a few minutes after 11:45 a.m. and responding units found a victim who had been shot.
Officers were seen outside a home that neighbors a registered daycare, Building Block Development.
Around 1 p.m., Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said the Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.