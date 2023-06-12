Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Homicide Unit investigating South Fairmount shooting

Cincinnati police officers are outside a home on Queen City Avenue that is next to Building...
Cincinnati police officers are outside a home on Queen City Avenue that is next to Building Block Development daycare.(WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is on scene where a shooting happened Monday in South Fairmount.

The shooting happened on Queen City Avenue between Kebler Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Cincinnati police say officers were called a few minutes after 11:45 a.m. and responding units found a victim who had been shot.

Officers were seen outside a home that neighbors a registered daycare, Building Block Development.

Around 1 p.m., Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said the Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Sixth Tri-State Kroger evacuated due to bomb threat, dispatcher says
Riders enjoy a trip on the Beast in 1980. Enquirer/Fred Straub
Today in history: Deadly day at Kings Island with 3 deaths, 1 hospitalization
Two separate tornadoes are suspected of developing during severe weather in the Tri-State...
2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night
Less than 250 Duke Energy customers remain without power Monday morning from Sunday night's...
Fewer than 250 Duke Energy customers remain without power after storms
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

Smashing Pumpkins to perform in Cincinnati this summer. Photo credit: Christian Cordova / CC...
Smashing Pumpkins coming to PNC Pavillion
Rydder Ames, who had a rare form of brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma...
Butler County 8-year-old dies following rare brain cancer diagnosis
Brandon Freeman
Trial delayed for Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting woman, cover-up
Cincinnati Animal CARE has reopened after CDV testing is clear.
Northside animal care shelter reopens after tests show shelter is clear of CVD