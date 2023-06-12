Homicide Unit investigating South Fairmount shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is on scene where a shooting happened Monday in South Fairmount.

The shooting happened on Queen City Avenue between Kebler Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Cincinnati police say officers were called a few minutes after 11:45 a.m. and responding units found a victim who had been shot.

Officers were seen outside a home that neighbors a registered daycare, Building Block Development.

Around 1 p.m., Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said the Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

The coroner's office has arrived after a shooting in South Fairmount this afternoon. I am on the scene working to find out more details. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/xLEEeDimHx — Kendall Hyde (@KendallHydeTV) June 12, 2023

