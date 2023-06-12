Contests
Driver flees head-on crash that hurt 2 in East Price Hill: police

Quebec Road is shut down due to a hit-skip crash with injuries early Monday.
Quebec Road is shut down due to a hit-skip crash with injuries early Monday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver who fled a head-on crash that hurt two people in East Price Hill.

It happened on Quebec Road near Glenway Avenue at about 5 a.m. Monday.

Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Quebec remains shut down in the area while police investigate.

