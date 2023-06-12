Contests
EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says a woman is in jail after she claimed to be with ISIS and threatened to kill the cops arresting her.

Police say it happened at the Spectrum building on North Fares Avenue just 10 a.m. Sunday.

According to an affidavit, a caller reported a grass fire in front of the building.

Officers say they were also told someone was outside screaming at people that came close.

That person was identified as 43-year-old Sierra Malloy.

Police say she had taken the American Flag off of Spectrum’s pole, burned it, and put an ISIS flag in its place.

While being placed into custody, officers say she threatened to cut off the heads of those arresting her.

She is now in the Vanderburgh County jail on multiple charges and no bond.

43-year-old Sierra Malloy
43-year-old Sierra Malloy(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

