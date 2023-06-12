Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

FBI joins bomb threat investigation at 6 Tri-State Kroger stores

Bomb threats at five different Kroger stores in the Tri-State
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Video above from previous coverage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FBI says it is taking threats of explosive devices at area businesses “very seriously because they put innocent people at risk,” a joint statement from the Cincinnati and Louisville field offices says.

Six Kroger stores in the Tri-State received bomb threats over the weekend including North College Hill, Oakley, Newport, Cold Spring, Bellevue, and Erlanger, local law enforcement says.

A spokesperson for the FBI says investigating hoax bomb threats drains law enforcement resources that could be used to respond to an actual crisis.

“While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention,” FBI Public Affairs Specialist Todd Lindgren said.

Lindgren says the FBI urges the public to immediately report any suspicious activity or people to law enforcement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Sixth Tri-State Kroger evacuated due to bomb threat, dispatcher says
Riders enjoy a trip on the Beast in 1980. Enquirer/Fred Straub
Today in history: Deadly day at Kings Island with 3 deaths, 1 hospitalization
Two separate tornadoes are suspected of developing during severe weather in the Tri-State...
2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night
Less than 250 Duke Energy customers remain without power Monday morning from Sunday night's...
Fewer than 250 Duke Energy customers remain without power after storms
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

Patrick Thayer, a former business owner, used the stolen funds for a number of personal...
$1.31M stolen from woman’s investment proceeds by former Lebanon business owner: Prosecutor
Damone Davis and Tai’je Goolsby were indicted on murder charges for the death of 18-year-old...
2 men indicted for 2019 murder in Hamilton, court docs say
Jarred Hignite, 28, was arrested Monday in connection with hitting a deputy's cruiser during a...
Man arrested after hitting Butler County deputy’s cruiser during chase, sheriff says
Cincinnati police officers are outside a home on Queen City Avenue that is next to Building...
1 dead in South Fairmount homicide investigation