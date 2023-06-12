FBI joins bomb threat investigation at 6 Tri-State Kroger stores

Video above from previous coverage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FBI says it is taking threats of explosive devices at area businesses “very seriously because they put innocent people at risk,” a joint statement from the Cincinnati and Louisville field offices says.

Six Kroger stores in the Tri-State received bomb threats over the weekend including North College Hill, Oakley, Newport, Cold Spring, Bellevue, and Erlanger, local law enforcement says.

A spokesperson for the FBI says investigating hoax bomb threats drains law enforcement resources that could be used to respond to an actual crisis.

“While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention,” FBI Public Affairs Specialist Todd Lindgren said.

Lindgren says the FBI urges the public to immediately report any suspicious activity or people to law enforcement.

