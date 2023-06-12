Fire under investigation in Reading

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - An overnight fire in Reading is under investigation.

A passerby reported it at 12:46 a.m. Monday in the 8400 block of Reading Road.

No injuries were reported.

A large sign outside says “We Buy Gold & Silver” and a beauty studio is on one side of the building.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.