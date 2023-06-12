Contests
Fire under investigation in Reading

A passerby reported fire in the 8400 block of Reading Road early Monday. The cause remains...
A passerby reported fire in the 8400 block of Reading Road early Monday. The cause remains under investigation.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - An overnight fire in Reading is under investigation.

A passerby reported it at 12:46 a.m. Monday in the 8400 block of Reading Road.

No injuries were reported.

A large sign outside says “We Buy Gold & Silver” and a beauty studio is on one side of the building.

Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Riders enjoy a trip on the Beast in 1980. Enquirer/Fred Straub
Today in history: Deadly day at Kings Island with 3 deaths, 1 hospitalization
There are still at least 2000 outages in the Tri-State as of 9:00 p.m.
A bomb threat has been reported at the Kroger in Oakley, police said.
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
There are still at least 2000 outages in the Tri-State as of 9:00 p.m.
Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Eleven people were displaced after a fire occurred at a home in Roselawn early Sunday morning,...
Three people are in critical condition after a crash occurred on I-71 at Reading Road,...
