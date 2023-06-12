Contests
First Alert Weather: 2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night

Two separate tornadoes are suspected pf developing during severe weather in the Tri-State...
Two separate tornadoes are suspected pf developing during severe weather in the Tri-State Sunday night, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two separate tornadoes are suspected pf developing during severe weather in the Tri-State Sunday night, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

No reports of injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington plans to conduct on-site damage surveys Monday to confirm these radar-indicated tornadoes and rate them in the following locations:

  • Brown County: Just north of Mount Orab, along U.S. 68, at 8:38 p.m.
  • Highland County: Just southwest of Lynchburg and north of Allensburg, at 9:03 p.m.

Rain has moved out of the FOX19 NOW viewership area.

The high Monday will only reach the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies early becoming mostly sunny late.

Less than 250 Duke Energy customers remain without power after storms

