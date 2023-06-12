First Alert Weather: 2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two separate tornadoes are suspected pf developing during severe weather in the Tri-State Sunday night, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

No reports of injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington plans to conduct on-site damage surveys Monday to confirm these radar-indicated tornadoes and rate them in the following locations:

Brown County: Just north of Mount Orab, along U.S. 68, at 8:38 p.m.

Highland County: Just southwest of Lynchburg and north of Allensburg, at 9:03 p.m.

Rain has moved out of the FOX19 NOW viewership area.

The high Monday will only reach the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies early becoming mostly sunny late.

After a stormy Sunday, dry skies have returned to the Tri-State. It will be a cool and breezy afternoon. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/rU7XhJ1FGV — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) June 12, 2023

