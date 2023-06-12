First Alert Weather: 2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two separate tornadoes are suspected pf developing during severe weather in the Tri-State Sunday night, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.
No reports of injuries or fatalities have been reported.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington plans to conduct on-site damage surveys Monday to confirm these radar-indicated tornadoes and rate them in the following locations:
- Brown County: Just north of Mount Orab, along U.S. 68, at 8:38 p.m.
- Highland County: Just southwest of Lynchburg and north of Allensburg, at 9:03 p.m.
IF YOU HAVE ANY FLOODING or STORM DAMAGE PHOTOS/VIDEOS THAT YOU CAN SEND SAFELY, PLEASE SEND THEM HERE!
DOWNLOAD THE FOX19 NOW WEATHER APP:
Rain has moved out of the FOX19 NOW viewership area.
The high Monday will only reach the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies early becoming mostly sunny late.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.