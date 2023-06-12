Fleeing driver hits, injures officer in Norwood: court docs

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A 62-year-old man is under arrest on charges he hit and injured an officer fleeing police in Norwood over the weekend.

Timothy Dawson of Westwood is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge at 9 a.m. Monday.

Dawson was arrested Sunday night on charges of felonious assault, fleeing or eluding police and obstructing official business.

Police say he fled officers Saturday in the 2000 block of Dale Road.

Court records show he gave police false information and then threw his car into reverse, striking one officer who was hurt.

Police gave chase with lights and sirens but lost sight of him in the area of Dale Road and Reading Road.

