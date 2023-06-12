Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Gov. Beshear signs bill giving children of those killed or disabled in DUI accidents child support benefits

Mealnie’s Law allows a judge to order a person convicted of DUI resulting in the death of a parent to provide financial support for the children of the victim.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear signed into law a bill that will make sure families are financially helped in some of their worst moments.

Melanie’s Law allows a judge to order a person convicted of DUI resulting in the death or disability of a parent or guardian to provide financial support for the children of the victim.

Melanie’s Law is named after Melanie Hull. Melanie was left permanently disabled on July 1, 2022, when a driver crashed into Melanie’s car with her and her eight-year-old son inside. The driver was later convicted of driving under the influence.

“She was wonderful. The absolute best mother you could ever imagine,” said Melanie’s mother, Diana Yates. “I was a good mom. My other daughter is a good mom. Melanie was a fantastic mom. Everything she did revolved around this little guy.”

Diana Yates stood beside her eight-year-old grandson Nolan, who she’s been raising for the past year, as Governor Beshear signed Melanie’s Law.

“She’s unable to speak for the most part other than ‘yeah’ or maybe ‘no’ once in a while. Can’t do anything for herself. But this is a true legacy for her,” said Diana.

Diana’s nephew and Senate Democratic Caucus Whip David Yates sponsored Senate Bill 268 for Melanie.

“If someone has the means and has the job to pay the child support, it could mean everything for families,” said Diana.

Melanie’s family watched together Monday morning as Governor Andy Beshear signed the bill into law.

“If they’re going to take someone’s parent away from them, they should ultimately step up and help pay for a better future for that child,” said Governor Beshear. “No child should lose a parent or a guardian ever, but certainly not to someone driving under the influence.”

While Nolan may not understand the significance of this bill now.

“I think he’ll look back on it one day and think, ‘Oh, that was really cool, and I was part of that,’” said Diana.

Nolan is a survivor of the car crash that left his mom permanently disabled.

Melanie is currently fighting for her life in hospice.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We now know the name of a female passenger killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Cincinnati.
Coroner ID’s woman killed in Cincinnati motorcycle crash
Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Sixth Tri-State Kroger evacuated due to bomb threat, dispatcher says
Two separate tornadoes are suspected of developing during severe weather in the Tri-State...
2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night
Cincinnati police officers are outside a home on Queen City Avenue that is next to Building...
Police arrest suspect after man’s murder in South Fairmount
Patrick Thayer, a former business owner, used the stolen funds for a number of personal...
$1.31M stolen from woman’s investment proceeds by former Lebanon business owner: Prosecutor

Latest News

The FBI says it is joining local, state, and federal law enforcement to investigate six bomb...
FBI joins bomb threat investigation at 6 Tri-State Kroger stores
4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion
New details in West Chester fire that killed 2 young children, injured 2 others
Thomas More softball player Becca Mowen was rounding the bases for a game-winning grand slam...
‘It’s more than a game’: Opponents help Thomas More softball player score winning run
Cincinnati Animal CARE has reopened after CDV testing is clear.
Northside animal care shelter reopens after tests show shelter is clear of CDV
Johntyn Kirkland
Victim of South Fairmount homicide ID’d in court records