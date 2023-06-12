Less than 250 Duke Energy customers remain without power after storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Less than 250 Duke Energy customers are without power Monday morning after thousands were in the dark after Sunday night’s storms.

Most of the outages are in Butler County (64 customers) and Hamilton County (59) followed by Kenton County (31).

