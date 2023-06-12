Less than 250 Duke Energy customers remain without power after storms

Contests
Less than 250 Duke Energy customers remain without power Monday morning from Sunday night's storms.(Duke Energy)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Less than 250 Duke Energy customers are without power Monday morning after thousands were in the dark after Sunday night’s storms.

Most of the outages are in Butler County (64 customers) and Hamilton County (59) followed by Kenton County (31).

Click here to view Duke Energy’s outage map in real-time.

To report an outage, call 1-800-543-5599 or click here.

First Alert Weather: 2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night

