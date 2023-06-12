Man arrested after hitting Butler County deputy’s cruiser during chase, deputies say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Deputies arrested a suspect who they say hit a sheriff’s cruiser with his vehicle in May during a pursuit, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Jarred Hignite, 28, was arrested Monday at the Villages of Wildwood apartments, Jones said.

Jones says Hignite was involved in a pursuit on May 22 when he hit the cruiser.

Hignite faces charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, resisting arrest, and parole violation, the sheriff announced Monday.

The 28-year-old has an active parole violation from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, according to the sheriff’s office.

