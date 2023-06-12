Contests
Man arrested after hitting Butler County deputy’s cruiser during chase, deputies say

Jarred Hignite, 28, was arrested Monday in connection with hitting a deputy's cruiser during a...
Jarred Hignite, 28, was arrested Monday in connection with hitting a deputy's cruiser during a pursuit in May, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Deputies arrested a suspect who they say hit a sheriff’s cruiser with his vehicle in May during a pursuit, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Jarred Hignite, 28, was arrested Monday at the Villages of Wildwood apartments, Jones said.

Jones says Hignite was involved in a pursuit on May 22 when he hit the cruiser.

Hignite faces charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, resisting arrest, and parole violation, the sheriff announced Monday.

The 28-year-old has an active parole violation from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, according to the sheriff’s office.

