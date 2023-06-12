Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man killed in I-71 crash that critically hurt 2 others near Downtown

A 54-year-old Westwood man is dead in a weekend crash that critically hurt two others on...
A 54-year-old Westwood man is dead in a weekend crash that critically hurt two others on Interstate 71 near Downtown, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 54-year-old Westwood man is dead in a weekend crash that critically hurt two others on Interstate 71 near Downtown, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police.

Todd Younger died Sunday after he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. on northbound I-71 and Reading Road.

The cause remains under investigation.

Three people in critical condition after crash in Mt. Auburn, district fire chief says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Sixth Tri-State Kroger evacuated due to bomb threat, dispatcher says
Riders enjoy a trip on the Beast in 1980. Enquirer/Fred Straub
Today in history: Deadly day at Kings Island with 3 deaths, 1 hospitalization
Less than 250 Duke Energy customers remain without power Monday morning from Sunday night's...
Less than 250 Duke Energy customers remain without power after storms
A bomb threat has been reported at the Kroger in Oakley, police said.
5 bomb threats reported at Kroger locations in Tri-State, all clear, police say
Two separate tornadoes are suspected of developing during severe weather in the Tri-State...
2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted wants to require TikTok, Instagram and other social media companies to...
State leaders to discuss social media regulation for children
A 32-year-old man who was gunned down in Mt. Airy over the weekend was identified Monday.
Mt. Airy homicide victim ID’d
We now know the name of a female passenger killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Cincinnati.
Coroner ID’s woman killed in Cincinnati motorcycle crash
Nine residents including two children are displaced by a fire that swept through the top level...
9 residents displaced in Reading fire