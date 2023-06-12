Mt. Airy homicide victim ID’d

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 32-year-old man who was gunned down in Mt. Airy over the weekend was identified Monday.

Derrick Ferrell died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center early Saturday, shortly after he was found shot in the 2500 block of North Bend Road, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Police did not say if they have a suspect or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

