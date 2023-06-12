Contests
Much Cooler Today

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The morning commute will see improvement with road conditions thanks to drier air.

Cooler conditions can be expected Monday with afternoon highs only in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies early becoming mostly sunny late.

Tuesday will warm up in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. We can’t rule out a slight chance of showers and possible storms, but most will stay dry. Tuesday will also be a breezy day as gusts could reach over 30 miles per hour. If you have umbrellas up on the deck or patio, you’ll want to secure them on Tuesday.

Humidity will begin to increase going into the middle and latter half of the week with summertime highs in the 80s and a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We can’t rule out some afternoon or evening showers and storms on Thursday, but most of the activity is expected to stay north of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

We enter a summertime sticky pattern next weekend with highs in the low 80s with daily pop-up chances for showers and storms.

The two week outlook for the tri-state shows above average temperatures and precipitation, which means we’ll be entering a summertime pattern with warm, humid days with more opportunities for showers and storms. Track the rain as it moves in on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app!

