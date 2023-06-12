Northside animal care shelter reopens after CDV testing is clear

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Animal Care shelter in Northside has reopened and is clear of Canine Distemper Virus, CDV, after a two-month lockdown due to due to the spread of the virus in the facility.

In April, the shelter, located at 3949 Colerain Ave, announced that four dogs died at their shelter due to the contagious virus.

On Monday, the CAC announced that they tested and retested more than 300 dogs and successfully treated nearly 100 infected dogs.

“While this has been a challenging period, the team was able to pivot quickly, adjust operations, and maximize lifesaving,” said Carolyn Evans, Executive Director of CAC. “Thanks to our great partners at Hamilton County, tireless efforts from volunteers, generosity from donors, commitment and resiliency of our staff, and our incredible community, we’re pleased to say we’re reopen for business.”

To celebrate CAC’s grand reopening, they are bringing back the “Name Your Price” adoption fees on Saturday and Sunday. This will apply to all dogs over six months at all locations.

The shelter will also have a cookout on Saturday with free hotdogs (and veggie hot dogs) for guests.

