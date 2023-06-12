Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Police arrest suspect after man’s murder in South Fairmount

One person is in custody after the victim was found dead.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a stepson shot and killed his stepfather Monday in South Fairmount, a community leader says.

The shooting happened on Queen City Avenue, between Kebler Avenue and Grand Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. The home where the shooting happened is next door to a licensed daycare called Building Block Development.

Cincinnati police say officers were called for a welfare check a few minutes after 11:45 a.m. and responding units found a 43-year-old man who had been shot.

Community leader and activist Rev. Peterson Mingo said the stepson shot his stepdad after a dispute.

“It makes it harder because we know that we’re dealing with de-escalation, and we always talk about conflict resolution and with the youth, but it’s even harder when you have to do that with individuals that are adults,” Mingo explained. “It takes people a long time to unlearn learned behavior, and that’s something that we’re dealing with right now.”

One person is in custody, police explained.

Late Monday night, CPD released the name of the murder suspect, 27-year-old Johntyn Kirkland.

Johntyn Kirkland
Johntyn Kirkland(Cincinnati Police Department)

Kirkland is at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said the Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Sixth Tri-State Kroger evacuated due to bomb threat, dispatcher says
Riders enjoy a trip on the Beast in 1980. Enquirer/Fred Straub
Today in history: Deadly day at Kings Island with 3 deaths, 1 hospitalization
Two separate tornadoes are suspected of developing during severe weather in the Tri-State...
2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night
Less than 250 Duke Energy customers remain without power Monday morning from Sunday night's...
Fewer than 250 Duke Energy customers remain without power after storms
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

Kidneys for Kids plans to give 100 kidneys to children this summer
Kidneys for Kids plans to give 100 kidneys to children this summer
Kidneys for Kids plans to give 100 kidneys to children this summer
Gadget, a fruited sour ale, from Urban Artifact in Cincinnati
Cincinnati beer named among top 50 beers in the world
Police say this man stole a church deacon's wallet and used his credit cards at various...
Suspect stole from church deacon during Mass in St. Bernard, police say
Tri-State man ‘flabbergasted’ after Pride flag, decorations removed from condo
Tri-State man ‘flabbergasted’ after Pride flag, decorations removed