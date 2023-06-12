Police arrest suspect after man’s murder in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a stepson shot and killed his stepfather Monday in South Fairmount, a community leader says.

The shooting happened on Queen City Avenue, between Kebler Avenue and Grand Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. The home where the shooting happened is next door to a licensed daycare called Building Block Development.

Cincinnati police say officers were called for a welfare check a few minutes after 11:45 a.m. and responding units found a 43-year-old man who had been shot.

Community leader and activist Rev. Peterson Mingo said the stepson shot his stepdad after a dispute.

“It makes it harder because we know that we’re dealing with de-escalation, and we always talk about conflict resolution and with the youth, but it’s even harder when you have to do that with individuals that are adults,” Mingo explained. “It takes people a long time to unlearn learned behavior, and that’s something that we’re dealing with right now.”

One person is in custody, police explained.

Late Monday night, CPD released the name of the murder suspect, 27-year-old Johntyn Kirkland.

Kirkland is at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said the Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

