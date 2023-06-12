Contests
Smashing Pumpkins coming to PNC Pavillion

Smashing Pumpkins to perform in Cincinnati this summer. Photo credit: Christian Cordova / CC BY 2.0(Christian Cordova | MGN)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Smashing Pumpkins are heading to Cincinnati this summer during their The World is a Vampire tour.

The alternative rock band is promoting their third and final act of ATUM. The album features 33 tracks in three acts and is the sequel to 1995′s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000′s Machina/Machine of God.

ATUM was four years in the making and was produced by lead singer Billy Corrigan.

Smashing Pumpkins will be coming to the Queen City on Tuesday, September 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

