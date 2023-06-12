Smashing Pumpkins coming to PNC Pavillion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Smashing Pumpkins are heading to Cincinnati this summer during their The World is a Vampire tour.

The alternative rock band is promoting their third and final act of ATUM. The album features 33 tracks in three acts and is the sequel to 1995′s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000′s Machina/Machine of God.

ATUM was four years in the making and was produced by lead singer Billy Corrigan.

Smashing Pumpkins will be coming to the Queen City on Tuesday, September 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Spend An Evening with @SmashingPumpkin at PNC Pavilion on September 5 🎃 Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10am. Get more info ➜ https://t.co/UjCeyfo23j pic.twitter.com/m5cfCMMJ2G — Riverbend Music Center (@riverbendpnc) June 12, 2023

