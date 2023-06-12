State leaders to discuss social media regulation for children

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services will be discussing social media regulation for children as well as other mental health priorities Monday morning.

The proposed legislation, the “Social Media Parental Notification Act,” was submitted in February to state lawmakers as part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 2023-24 executive budget.

It’s a move to try to help combat mental health disorders, including suicide among teenagers, that studies show have direct correlations to social media use, Lt. Gov. Husted tells FOX19 NOW.

The wellness of Ohio’s children, including investing in mental health, is a driving factor in the state’s budget proposal and one DeWine mentioned during his Jan. 31 State-of-the-State address.

The “Social Media Parental Notification Act” requires social media/gaming companies to obtain “verifiable parental consent” to contractual terms of service before permitting juveniles under the age of 16 to use their platforms.

“The verdict is in Social media is harmful to kids, and we have to do more to protect them,” Lt. Gov. Husted said Thursday.

Under the proposed legislation, companies must:

Create a method to determine whether the user is a child under the age of 16

Obtain verifiable parental or legal guardian consent

Send written confirmation of the consent to the parent or legal guardian

If the user indicates that they are under the age of 16 via the splash page, the following methods can be used for verification:

Sign a digital form consenting to the terms of service

Use a credit card, debit card, or other online payment system

Call a toll-free telephone number

Connect to trained personnel via video-conference

Check a form of government-issued identification

If a parent or legal guardian fails or refuses to consent to the terms of service, the company must deny access or use of the online website, online service, online product, or online feature by the child.

If state lawmakers in both Ohio’s House and Senate pass the measure, once Gov. DeWine signs it into law, companies would have 90 days to comply.

There will be penalties for companies who do not comply, including monetary ones, according to Lt. Gov. Husted.

He said they are hopeful social media companies “will engage with us in protecting kids.”

Other states, including Connecticut and Utah, are planning similar measures.

Utah’s Senate is considering passing SB152 requiring social media companies to obtain the consent of a parent or guardian before a Utah resident under the age of 18 may maintain or open an account.

It also would prohibit direct messaging with certain accounts, hiding a minor’s account in search results, blocking ads for minors and limiting hours of access.

