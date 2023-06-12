Suspect stole from church deacon during Mass in St. Bernard, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a man who snuck into a church in St. Bernard and stole a deacon’s wallet during Mass.

It happened on May 28 during the 9:30 a.m. Mass at St. Clement Church.

The man stole a deacon’s wallet containing several credit cards and other personal information, police say.

The deacon received an alert afterward that someone was trying to use his credit card at several locations including a Dollar General on Vine Street in St. Bernard, police say.

“This is the lowest of lows in criminals,” said Det. Keith Ingram. “Stealing from a Deacon, during Mass, on a Sunday!”

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the St. Bernard Police Department at (513) 242-2727.

