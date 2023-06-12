Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Tri-State man ‘flabbergasted’ after Pride flag, decorations removed from his condo

Greg Deitsch says the property manager is inconsistently enforcing its policy on holiday decorations.
Pride flag
Pride flag(Nick Langille)
By Mike Schell
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TOWSNHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State man is considering filing theft and hate crime charges after he says a neighbor tore down his Pride month decorations at his condominium complex.

Greg Deitsch lives at the Village of Finneytown condos, where he says condo owners can display big, blow-up decorations during the holiday season. He wonders why he isn’t allowed to express himself during national Pride month.

Deitsch says he put up Pride decorations in his window and outside his condo.

“I had one that says ‘Happy,’ and the other one says ‘Pride,’” Deitsch said of the window decorations. And outside: “I had about five or six of these sticks in the ground in front of the building in the landscaping area.”

Deitsch says when he got home last Saturday morning, he found the landscaping decorations had been removed.

He says under the rules of the condominium association, owners aren’t allowed to display flags and other decorations in the common area. But that rule is seldom enforced when it comes to decorations for Christmas, Easter or Halloween, he says.

Deitsch considers Pride month a holiday, and he decided to redouble his efforts.

“Decided that I wasn’t going to let them destroy my Pride month, so I had another banner that I placed here along this fence,” he said. “You can still see the ring and the ties where they ripped it off the fence.”

Deitsch says his security camera recorded on of his neighbors, who happens to be on the condominium board, taking down the flag. He contacted the property manager, Advantage Property Management, whom he says responded that it’s standard protocol because, again, decorative flags aren’t permitted in the common area.

“When I saw them down, I was flabbergasted that someone had taken and destroyed my decorations,” Deitsch said. “That someone would be so bigoted and hateful that they would take down a down a decoration when other people have Christmas decorations, Easter decorations, Halloween decorations that they put up for holidays that they enjoy.”

Deitsch says the board member who took down his Pride flag “didn’t even have the decency to give it back.”

Advantage Property Management says it does not and never will discriminate against anyone at any time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Sixth Tri-State Kroger evacuated due to bomb threat, dispatcher says
Riders enjoy a trip on the Beast in 1980. Enquirer/Fred Straub
Today in history: Deadly day at Kings Island with 3 deaths, 1 hospitalization
Two separate tornadoes are suspected of developing during severe weather in the Tri-State...
2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night
Less than 250 Duke Energy customers remain without power Monday morning from Sunday night's...
Fewer than 250 Duke Energy customers remain without power after storms
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

The FBI says it is joining local, state, and federal law enforcement to investigate six bomb...
FBI joins bomb threat investigation at 6 Tri-State Kroger stores
Patrick Thayer, a former business owner, used the stolen funds for a number of personal...
$1.31M stolen from woman’s investment proceeds by former Lebanon business owner: Prosecutor
Damone Davis and Tai’je Goolsby were indicted on murder charges for the death of 18-year-old...
2 men indicted for 2019 murder in Hamilton, court docs say
Jarred Hignite, 28, was arrested Monday in connection with hitting a deputy's cruiser during a...
Man arrested after hitting Butler County deputy’s cruiser during chase, sheriff says