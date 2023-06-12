Tri-State man ‘flabbergasted’ after Pride flag, decorations removed from his condo

SPRINGFIELD TOWSNHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State man is considering filing theft and hate crime charges after he says a neighbor tore down his Pride month decorations at his condominium complex.

Greg Deitsch lives at the Village of Finneytown condos, where he says condo owners can display big, blow-up decorations during the holiday season. He wonders why he isn’t allowed to express himself during national Pride month.

Deitsch says he put up Pride decorations in his window and outside his condo.

“I had one that says ‘Happy,’ and the other one says ‘Pride,’” Deitsch said of the window decorations. And outside: “I had about five or six of these sticks in the ground in front of the building in the landscaping area.”

Deitsch says when he got home last Saturday morning, he found the landscaping decorations had been removed.

He says under the rules of the condominium association, owners aren’t allowed to display flags and other decorations in the common area. But that rule is seldom enforced when it comes to decorations for Christmas, Easter or Halloween, he says.

Deitsch considers Pride month a holiday, and he decided to redouble his efforts.

“Decided that I wasn’t going to let them destroy my Pride month, so I had another banner that I placed here along this fence,” he said. “You can still see the ring and the ties where they ripped it off the fence.”

Deitsch says his security camera recorded on of his neighbors, who happens to be on the condominium board, taking down the flag. He contacted the property manager, Advantage Property Management, whom he says responded that it’s standard protocol because, again, decorative flags aren’t permitted in the common area.

“When I saw them down, I was flabbergasted that someone had taken and destroyed my decorations,” Deitsch said. “That someone would be so bigoted and hateful that they would take down a down a decoration when other people have Christmas decorations, Easter decorations, Halloween decorations that they put up for holidays that they enjoy.”

Deitsch says the board member who took down his Pride flag “didn’t even have the decency to give it back.”

Advantage Property Management says it does not and never will discriminate against anyone at any time.

