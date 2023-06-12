Trial to start for Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting woman, cover-up

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting a woman and trying to cover it up.

Brandon Freeman, 53, was arrested in February on misdemeanor counts of assault and obstructing official business.

A woman told police he grabbed her by her neck and slammed her into a wall on Feb. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Freeman is accused of cleaning up the blood from the incident to block police from conducting a full investigation, another criminal complaint states.

He was placed on leave without pay.

The fire union president declined to comment at the time of Freeman’s arrest due to the ongoing investigation.

