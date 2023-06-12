Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd

A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend. (Source: CHRIS BARRON/STEFFANI SADDLER/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Friendly reminder: If you see a bear at the beach, keep your distance.

Not everyone followed that advice this weekend. To be fair, they were probably dazzled by the sight of a bear swimming in the Gulf of Mexico at Destin, Florida.

A video appears to show a couple of beachgoers get close to it. The bear took the initiative in getting out of people’s way as best as it could, moving from the water onto the beach.

The National Park Service recommends keeping your distance from a bear.

“If a bear changes its behavior because of your presence, you are too close!” the park service said.

Among the U.S. Forest Service’s advice for coping with bears, the agency recommends not running away. Instead, back away slowly and stay calm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Sixth Tri-State Kroger evacuated due to bomb threat, dispatcher says
Riders enjoy a trip on the Beast in 1980. Enquirer/Fred Straub
Today in history: Deadly day at Kings Island with 3 deaths, 1 hospitalization
Two separate tornadoes are suspected of developing during severe weather in the Tri-State...
2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night
Less than 250 Duke Energy customers remain without power Monday morning from Sunday night's...
Fewer than 250 Duke Energy customers remain without power after storms
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

Cincinnati police officers are outside a home on Queen City Avenue that is next to Building...
Homicide Unit investigating South Fairmount shooting
House fire in Door County
911 dispatcher answers call that her own home is on fire
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
In rubble beneath I-95 collapse in Philadelphia, investigators looking for truck fire’s cause
Smashing Pumpkins to perform in Cincinnati this summer. Photo credit: Christian Cordova / CC...
Smashing Pumpkins coming to PNC Pavillion
Rydder Ames, who had a rare form of brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma...
Butler County 8-year-old dies following rare brain cancer diagnosis