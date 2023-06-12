Woman shot in head in Middletown, suspect under arrest: police

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is accused of shooting a woman in her head and then leading police on a chase.

Richard Shelby Adkins was apprehended Sunday and arrested on a felonious assault charge, police say.

Police and fire crews responded to a report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Howard Avenue.

The victim was taken to Atrium Medical Center.

Her condition and motive for the attack were not released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Middletown Police Detective Hughes or Detective Kirby at 513-425-7733 or 513-425-7796.

