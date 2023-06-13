Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Amazon Web Services reports outage affecting websites, utilities

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is kicking off its annual security-focused cloud computing conference on Tuesday amid a slowdown in its profitable cloud business Amazon Web Services, or AWS. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon Web Services is reporting widespread outages Tuesday afternoon that are affecting many websites and services across the internet.

AWS first reported issues shortly after 3 p.m. Eastern Time, saying providers using their US-EAST-1 servers were experiencing increased error rates and latencies.

DownDetector.com had received more than 11,000 reports of issues with AWS servers at the peak of the outage.

The Associated Press reports AWS is the market leader in cloud storage, with such big-name customers as Netflix, Coca-Cola and even some government agencies.

AWS is in the midst of a two-day security-focused cloud conference in Anaheim, California, as the company reports slowing business as companies become more concerned about inflation and a possible recession.

Amazon says they are working on correcting the problem but did not provide a timeline for restoring service.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We now know the name of a female passenger killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Cincinnati.
Coroner ID’s woman killed in Cincinnati motorcycle crash
Patrick Thayer, a former business owner, used the stolen funds for a number of personal...
$1.31M stolen from woman’s investment proceeds by former Lebanon business owner: Prosecutor
Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Sixth Tri-State Kroger evacuated due to bomb threat, dispatcher says
Cincinnati police officers are outside a home on Queen City Avenue that is next to Building...
Police arrest suspect after man’s murder in South Fairmount
Two separate tornadoes are suspected of developing during severe weather in the Tri-State...
2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at Florida estate
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, meets with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at the...
Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
FILE - “The Road,” Cormac McCarthy's stark tale of a father and son who roam a ravaged...
Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men,’ dies at 89
St. Vincent de Paul is asking people to thrift their Swift outfits and help their neighbors in...
Thrift for Swift: How you can win Taylor Swift tickets