Dad accused of breaking baby’s leg, ribs because infant was crying: Prosecutor

Edward Leary, 26, assaulted the baby because the infant was crying while he was playing video...
Edward Leary, 26, assaulted the baby because the infant was crying while he was playing video games, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.(Warren County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been indicted on charges after his baby suffered numerous injuries.

Edward Leary, 26, of Middletown, is accused of assaulting his four-month-old child on May 7, according to Warren County court records.

The county prosecutor, David Fornshell, says Leary assaulted the baby because the infant was crying while he was playing video games.

The baby suffered a broken leg, three broken ribs and multiple bruises, Prosecutor Fornshell explained.

Leary was indicted on charges of felonious assault and endangering children, the court records show.

