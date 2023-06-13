Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Family of man killed in Old National Bank shooting pushing lawmakers to discuss gun control

Tommy Elliot was one of five people killed in the Old National Bank mass shooting.
Tommy Elliot was one of five people killed in the Old National Bank mass shooting.(Family Picture)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a man killed during the Old National Bank mass shooting is making a new push to get lawmakers to talk about gun control.

Tommy Elliot’s family said they support a plan first introduced by California Governor Gavin Newsom to add a 28th Amendment to the Constitution.

The amendment would require universal background checks, raise the firearm purchase age to 21, and bar civilian purchase of assault weapons.

A spokesperson for Elliott’s family, Hans Poppe, said this proposal will do more to stop mass shootings as well as everyday gun violence.

“It’s not just the Old National Bank,” Poppe said. “Once you have been touched by a mass shooting. This is a community of victims who have a much greater appreciation for the proliferation of guns in our community and the damage they can do.”

The last time the constitution was amended was in 1992.

Amending the constitution requires either a two-thirds majority vote by both houses of Congress or a constitutional convention.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We now know the name of a female passenger killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Cincinnati.
Coroner ID’s woman killed in Cincinnati motorcycle crash
Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Sixth Tri-State Kroger evacuated due to bomb threat, dispatcher says
Two separate tornadoes are suspected of developing during severe weather in the Tri-State...
2 tornadoes suspected Sunday night
Cincinnati police officers are outside a home on Queen City Avenue that is next to Building...
Police arrest suspect after man’s murder in South Fairmount
Patrick Thayer, a former business owner, used the stolen funds for a number of personal...
$1.31M stolen from woman’s investment proceeds by former Lebanon business owner: Prosecutor